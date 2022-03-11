Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 717.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after buying an additional 64,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,136.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 49,024 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $151.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $136.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.61.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

