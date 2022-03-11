Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 441 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW opened at $533.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $561.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.30. The company has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total value of $2,877,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.