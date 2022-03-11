Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 9,735 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 357.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

SDIV opened at $10.68 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.