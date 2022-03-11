Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 362 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $249,000.

BATS:ACES opened at $59.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.41.

