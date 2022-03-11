Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 969 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 32,290 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $1,284,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $128.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.86. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 105.82 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

