Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $254.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

