Strong Tower Advisory Services Invests $334,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,324 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total value of $203,959.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,943 shares of company stock worth $11,907,403.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.47. 34,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.92 and a 1 year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

