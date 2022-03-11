Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,706,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,037 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $44,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 187.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SHO. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

