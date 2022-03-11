Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Super Group (SGHC)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

SGHC stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. Super Group has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

