Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) PT Lowered to $20.00 at JMP Securities

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STRO. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $8.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.99. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 170.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

