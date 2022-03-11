SVB Leerink Cuts Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target to $22.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

