SVB Leerink Trims bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Target Price to $10.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $314.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.62. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.38). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,839.27% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $98,006. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,374 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,996,000 after buying an additional 2,904,800 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,336,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 513.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 581,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 588,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 414,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.