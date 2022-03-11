S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,770 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&W Seed were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 38.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the third quarter valued at $81,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 105.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 276.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SANW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of SANW opened at $2.45 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&W Seed Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.