Swop (SWOP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.69 Million

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Swop has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for $3.91 or 0.00009898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swop has a market cap of $8.69 million and approximately $20,439.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swop alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.96 or 0.06664376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,459.83 or 0.99992092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00042532 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,060,689 coins and its circulating supply is 2,223,742 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.