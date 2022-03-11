Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Price Target Lowered to €135.00 at UBS Group

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from €141.00 ($153.26) to €135.00 ($146.74) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SYIEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symrise from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Symrise from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.33.

SYIEY stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Symrise has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

