Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Raised to C at TheStreet

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.
NASDAQ SNDX opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.61 million, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.58.
In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 36,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $697,401.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $31,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,156. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $207,000.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.