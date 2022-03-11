Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,082 shares of company stock worth $9,410,611. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

