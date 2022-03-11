T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.66

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.40. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 797,561 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.26.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 175.50% and a negative return on equity of 2,470.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 193,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,237,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 466,848 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 38,204 shares during the period. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

