Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Taboola.com worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 40,599 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $677,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,149,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,238,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

TBLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

