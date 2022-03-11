Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,343,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,154 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.6% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $402,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,068,813. The firm has a market cap of $533.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $98.62 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

