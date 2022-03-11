Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, Sells 4,000,000 Shares

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TALO stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.74. 1,364,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.64. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Talos Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Talos Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Talos Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TALO. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

