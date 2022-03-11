Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, Sells 4,000,000 Shares

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of TALO stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.74. 1,364,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.64. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Talos Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Talos Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Talos Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Talos Energy (Get Rating)
Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talos Energy (TALO)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.