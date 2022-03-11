Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) to post sales of $324.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.60 million to $382.00 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $267.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Talos Energy stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,983. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $45,364.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,733,070 shares of company stock worth $132,661,657. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

