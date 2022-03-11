Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TALO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,728,670 shares of company stock worth $132,616,293. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 274.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 362,653 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 52,438 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $16.74 on Friday. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

