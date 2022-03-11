Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 73,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $749,761.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,728,670 shares of company stock worth $132,616,293 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Talos Energy by 159.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico.

