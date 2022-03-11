Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Up 5.2%

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $8.92. 2,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 136,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.
About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
