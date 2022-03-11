Tanzanian Gold Corp (NYSE:TRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tanzanian Gold Corp (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tanzanian Gold’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanzanian Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tanzanian Gold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tanzanian Gold in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 9,037,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,330. Tanzanian Gold has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $109.46 million, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Tanzanian Gold

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

