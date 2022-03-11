Tarena International (TEDU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.

Tarena International stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

