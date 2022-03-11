TD Securities Raises Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target to C$56.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

ANDHF stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

