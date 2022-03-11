Teloscoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Million (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $1,709.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00187020 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00027511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00373638 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00053885 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007908 BTC.

About Teloscoin

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

