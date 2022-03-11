Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Sells $1,297,673.65 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Wednesday, January 5th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $838.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $932.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $928.52. The company has a market capitalization of $841.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.