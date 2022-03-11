Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 140.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,576,236 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $22.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $815.56. The stock had a trading volume of 312,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,361,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $932.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $928.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

