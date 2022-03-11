The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

BX stock opened at $116.86 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,604 shares of company stock worth $37,299,933 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.