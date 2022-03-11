The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Holdings Lowered by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 37,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,589,000 after buying an additional 760,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a market cap of $719.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. On average, analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Ted E. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

