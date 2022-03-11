The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, an increase of 266.2% from the February 13th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

GGT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,279. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $11.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

