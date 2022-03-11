The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Target Price to $40.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BYND. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.42.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $160.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

