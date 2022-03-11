The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.17).
A number of analysts recently commented on GYM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.80) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.19) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.45) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.
Shares of LON:GYM traded down GBX 10.30 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 199.20 ($2.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,553. The Gym Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.50 ($4.16). The company has a market capitalization of £354.08 million and a P/E ratio of -9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 257.75.
The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.