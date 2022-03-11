The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.17).

A number of analysts recently commented on GYM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.80) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.19) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.45) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

Shares of LON:GYM traded down GBX 10.30 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 199.20 ($2.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,553. The Gym Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.50 ($4.16). The company has a market capitalization of £354.08 million and a P/E ratio of -9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 257.75.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.