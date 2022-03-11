The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth $56,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,832 shares of company stock worth $6,864,385. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.44. 256,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,662,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

