The Progressive Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

PGR has been the subject of several other reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $104.67 on Thursday. Progressive has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average of $99.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 10.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Progressive by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,410,000 after purchasing an additional 285,801 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,542,869. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

