The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 578.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,232 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,833 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in TJX Companies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $599,081,000 after acquiring an additional 301,672 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in TJX Companies by 190.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $518,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,657 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.71. 64,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,538. The company has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

