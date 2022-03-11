The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,538. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

