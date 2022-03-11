The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.16, a PEG ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.85. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,066. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

