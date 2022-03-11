The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $134.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $244.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $199.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

