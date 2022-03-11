The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises 6.1% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $31.91. 338,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,354,431. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

