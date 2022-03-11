Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ THRX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. 152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,459. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 111,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $1,115,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Clackson bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $25,376.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 153,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,502. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $6,761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

