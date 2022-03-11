Third Century Bancorp (OTCBB:TDCB) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Third Century Bancorp (OTCBB:TDCB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Third Century Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.33.
Third Century Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
