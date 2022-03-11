Thomas P. Rosenbach Purchases 1,200 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) Director Thomas P. Rosenbach purchased 1,200 shares of Macatawa Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $10,824.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.75. Macatawa Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 516.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

