Thomas Reeg Buys 10,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.90.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CZR. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.