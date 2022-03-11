Thomas Reeg Buys 10,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.90.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CZR. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

