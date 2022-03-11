Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.85. 67,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,868. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.