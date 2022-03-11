Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on THO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In other news, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,325. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.99. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.47 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.