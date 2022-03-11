THORChain Price Hits $5.38 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $354.40 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.38 or 0.00013870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.68 or 0.06593935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,868.35 or 1.00128080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00041823 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

